News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-22 09:37:29 -0500') }} football Edit

PSU OL commit Reuben Adams excited for upcoming visits

Wxz2qeuevw2bdornfab6
Reuben Adams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Penn State’s offensive line class has seen some commitments come and go and they are excited to get current commit Reuben Adams back on campus. The Woodbridge (Va.) Woodbridge Senior standout hasn’t been back to State College since his commitment in the spring but that doesn’t mean his connection with the school and coaching staff has fallen off.

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}