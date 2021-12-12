Pursuit of Brady for OC job complicated by desire to stay in NFL

Mario Cristobal’s discussions with fired Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady might have gotten more complicated Sunday when sources told ESPN that while Brady has not ruled out a return to the college ranks, that he prefers to stay in the NFL.

Cristobal is also believed to be talking to other candidates including Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendall Briles, Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey and coaching veteran Rob Chudzinski.

Brady exceled in one season as the passing game coordinator at LSU in 2019, but that was aided by national championship level talent. But he struggled in two years with the Panthers like so many do in the ultra-competitive NFL. The Panthers under Brady were ranked 29th in the NFL in total offense and 24th in average scoring offense after being ranked 21st and 24th in those categories last season.

But Brady still has a high value in a league where he interviewed for head-coaching jobs with the Jets, Eagles and Falcons.

Several NFL teams have been reported by ESPN to have reached out to him and that has created an expectation he will stay in the league. A source told ESPN that it's "not impossible, it is improbable" that Brady heads back to the college ranks in 2022.