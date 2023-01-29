The second major 7v7 tournament of the year is in Orlando this weekend and many of the best in the nation had big performances. Here are the top performers from Day One.

The younger brother of Louisville signee wide receiver Will Fowles looked like a clone of him on Saturday. He looks much bigger than his listed 165 pounds and moves better than his size should allow. He made multiple tough catches and had a clutch touchdown, as well.

Redmon is a freaky athlete that for some reason is being under-recruited despite playing with some big-time prospects at both Florida Fire and Cardinal Newman. He has great length and used it to grab two interceptions on the day. Also played some wide receiver.

Cardinal Gibbons always has sleeper prospects that end up emerging as division-one studs. Pierre, despite still being a sophomore, played big on Saturday. He has been a ball magnet in the last two tournaments and had a highlight-worthy one-handed interception.

Smooth, smooth, smooth. Williams has been a star this off-season and just keeps getting open no matter the competition. The ball skills are special. His ability to find the soft spots in coverage is mature and savvy. Could be a huge riser during spring evaluations.

Williams is an explosive outside talent that routinely got separation on day one. Not only is he a speed threat but he showed strong hands that helped him grab four touchdowns in three pool play games. He holds a Miami offer, but wants to get down to Coral Gables for a visit in March to build a relationship with whoever the new coaches will be.

The incredible story of Howard continues as he shows only progression and development coming off his leg injury. He outpaced even Izaiah Williams with five scores on the day. The hands and routes are really strong for Howard and he keeps showing why Miami is making him a priority in 2025.

In his first tournament with DEFCON, Hairston stepped in and blew the doors off. He had zip on every throw and even put a dime in between two defenders that went for a huge gain. His first throw on the day was a forty-yard throw for a score. He won Broward County Large School Offensive Player of the Year last season and could throw for 4,000 yards..

Everyone continues to wonder how Brady is just a freshman. He has a ridiculous frame and he used it, especially when things get tight in the red zone. He is exploding in recruiting and for good reason. He is going to end up as a 6'4" or bigger offensive weapon that has the movement and ability to play receiver and the size to play tight end. He visited Miami last week and head coach Mario Cristobal made a stop at Monarch before the Dead Period.

There is an undiscovered gem in South Florida. Tarver was lockdown on Saturday as a field corner for DEFCON. He moves so well and is patient, yet physical in coverage. He had a game-winning interception and forced tough throws to his side regularly. He holds a Miami offer.

Chaminade-Madonna is going to have an issue with just one ball next season and Washington is a big reason for that. He scored 10 touchdowns on just 23 catches last season and added a couple of more scores on Saturday to his resume. He is explosive on all levels of the field, running potentially sub-4.5 times in the 40. He has picked up heavy steam in recruiting and he was on campus with teammates Zaquan Patterson and CJ Ewald this week.

One of the top players in the country was under the tutelage of former NFL quarterback Cam Newton this weekend and he made some throws that made even Newton smile. He has elite accuracy on short to intermediate throws. Davis made a beautiful throw on the left back corner of the endzone to top 2025 wide receiver Winston Watkins and made things easy for his other wide receivers as well.

New Venice quarterback Glasser followed up a really, really solid junior year with a strong start to his off-season. He threw 10 touchdowns in pool play and was the talk of Orlando for a large portion of the day, as people asked where he came from. He fits the prototype of a division one passer and if he continues this production, he will continue to draw attention.

Boylston is a player South Florida Express has talked about as an emerging star. He had three long touchdowns, showing he can run. He also looks at every bit of the part with a strong frame that looks like is ready for the next level. He played both ways this season for Trinity Christian (FL), but could make a huge jump strictly as a receiver this year.

In the conversation of top wide receiver in 2025, Ffrench made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball Saturday. He played both ways and scored twice on offense, but his two interceptions were huge. Ffrench is a freak athlete that stands at 6'2" already. Miami and just about every other school in the country want in on the four-star.

The defensive back talent for South Florida Express is endless and Gillis is just another long, athletic option in that group. The speed is there, as he has run strong track time in the 200-meter. He had four pass breakups on the day and if he can emerge among that elite talent with his size and traits, the blowup could be imminent for Gillis.