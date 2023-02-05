KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Pylon 7-on-7 tournaments are one of the top draws in the nation bringing skill players to the gridiron to sharpen their talents. The weekend of Jan. 28, the spotlight was in Orlando with the players living up to the hype. As teams worked through pool and bracket play, Rivals asked top players what is important to them when building a rapport with college coaching staff. *****

“I’d have to say life after football, not just talking all about football. I want to hear about what they have to provide for me in life after football, and definitely who will be developing me for the next level.” – Jaime Ffrench *****

“Building a good relationship with them, staying in touch, and them communicating with me what they want and what they see in me for the future when I get on campus.” – Earl Kulp *****

“I want to have a good relationship with my coaches. I can play football, you can coach football, that’s not the problem. The problem will be the relationship we have with each other. I’m here with you for the next three to four years, I want to make sure we have a good and smooth relationship throughout. I try to focus on making sure I have a great relationship with coaches staying humble throughout the process.” – Zaquan Patterson *****

“I want us to be on the same point. I’d like to play in a spread offense with a good quarterback and coaches that will help me develop, not just with coaches that will try to get me there.” – Koby Howard *****

“Playing receiver and slot, being used the right way, the way that I want to be used so I can get to the next level.” – Terek McCant *****