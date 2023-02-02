KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Orlando area was packed over the weekend with players coming into central Florida ready to showcase their 7-on-7 skills. The event was a big draw, especially for teams originating out of the Sunshine State. Last week at the Battle Miami 7-on-7 tournament we surveyed top recruits on which programs were doing the best recruiting them; we did it again in Orlando, getting another fresh perspective on top college campuses to visit. *****

Best school to visit: “I would definitely have to say Florida State. It is like family when I get there. Every time I’m in town they treat me like family. They are always showing love and keeping in touch.” – Jaime Ffrench *****

Best school to visit: “Really all the schools that I have been to because it is still a fun experience getting to see everything.” – Davion Gause *****

Best school to visit: “They all have their own unique things about them, I really have liked all of them. If I had to choose, I’d say Auburn and Michigan.” – Earl Kulp *****

Best school to visit: “I would say the Georgia visit and probably Miami. Those two places are the places where I felt more at home or got that home feeling. I know it takes time, and I have to build more relationships with coaches, but those two have been the best so far.” – Zaquan Patterson *****

Best school to visit: “I think Tennessee was the best school for me to visit. Going to the Alabama vs. Tennessee game was big, a huge thing. Watching them play each other…. The atmosphere, the love from coach (Kelsey) Pope, their receivers coach… yeah.” – Koby Howard *****

Best school to visit: “I’d say Florida State. It is the environment, the campus, and the coaching staff. Overall, it’s a good place to be.” – Terek McCant *****