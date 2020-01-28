News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 03:01:00 -0600') }} football Edit

QB adds offer after Patke visits school, intrigued by QB U history

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic High School Class of 2022 QB Steven Angeli picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer Monday.“Jonathan Patke came to the school, said they saw my film, wanted to gi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}