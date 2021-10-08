QB commit Jacurri Brown: A few recruiting me, but I'm sticking with Canes
Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes High School QB and Cane commitment Jacurri Brown is having quite a season.Overall he’s led his team to a 4-2 record while hitting on 68 of 127 passes for 913 yards and 13 TDs...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news