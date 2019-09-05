News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-05 10:55:54 -0500') }} football Edit

QB commit Van Dyke likes what he sees in UM offensive structure

Adam Friedman
Rivals.com

Miami Hurricanes QB commitment Tyler Van Dyke is set to begin his senior season at Suffield (Conn.) Academy, and he’s paying close attention to UM’s season.Van Dyke, who is an early enrollee, was i...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}