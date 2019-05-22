QB gets offer after Enos eval, set to visit Miami June 15
Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Academy Class of 2021 QB Colton Gauthier picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer May 16.He already has a scholarship list well into the double digits including the likes of Virg...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news