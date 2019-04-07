QB got offer, has Canes in top 4 and planning April visit
Morrilton (Ark.) High School QB Jacolby Criswell picked up a Miami offer two days ago. He now lists over 15 offers.His favorites?Miami, North Carolina, Alabama and Auburn - Criswell said he anticip...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news