football

QB got offer, has Canes in top 4 and planning April visit

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
Morrilton (Ark.) High School QB Jacolby Criswell picked up a Miami offer two days ago. He now lists over 15 offers.His favorites?Miami, North Carolina, Alabama and Auburn - Criswell said he anticip...

