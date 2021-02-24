QB grew up UM fan, gets offer from Lashlee: "I was at a loss of words"
Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Benjamin School Class of 2024 QB Tyler Aronson picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer from Rhett Lashlee Feb. 18.Miami was his fourth offer, joining Florida State,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news