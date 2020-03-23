News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-23 10:59:36 -0500') }} football Edit

QB situation: What we learned in the four practices

CaneSport.com
Staff

CaneSport is breaking down each position coming out of the first four practices, with the rest of spring practice canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.Today's focus: Quarterback.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}