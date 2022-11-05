The Miami Hurricanes are preparing to suit up for their annual rivalry with the Florida State Seminoles this evening. A primetime matchup that is set for a 7:30 PM EST kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Great news has arrived for the Hurricanes before the rivalry game with the return of star quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to the starting lineup. Van Dyke suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury during the first half of Miami's last home game against the Duke, a 45-21 loss.

During the course of practice preparations leading into last week's road game at Virginia, Van Dyke was mostly limited in mid-week practices and sported an arm sling earlier in the week.

CanesCounty.com spoke with a source following Miami's win last week that same day and shared that there was a lot of confidence coming out of Coral Gables, that TVD would be healthy enough to start again heading into the Florida State rivalry game this Saturday.

Mario Cristobal shared similar optimism during post-practice press conferences this week in terms of Van Dyke's health in preparation for the Florida State.

Van Dyke has thrown for 1728 passing yards and ten touchdowns, four interceptions, and is completing passes at 64.1 percent this season.

Prior to the injury, Van Dyke seemed to have regained his form from his 2021 breakout season with a string of consecutive impressive outings. His performances came as a sigh of relief for some Canes fans after some early season struggles with adjusting to the new offensive scheme, wide receiver injuries, and shuffling of the offensive line due to injuries.

Van Dyke is expected to be joined in his return to the starting lineup together with safety James Williams after they were both sidelined a week ago with separate injuries.