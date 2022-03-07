QB Tyler Van Dyke talks offense, personnel after opening spring practice

There’s little doubt this is Tyler Van Dyke’s team.

The QB starred last season once D’Eriq King suffered a season-ending injury, throwing 25 TDs with six INTs and averaging 293 passing yards per game.

But there’s a lot of work to do for Van Dyke and this offense, and that began today with the opening spring practice session. There’s a new offense under Josh Gattis with different terminology, and a new QB coach, Frank Ponce.

Asked about Ponce, Van Dyke said, “He’s a great coach, great guy, does a great job with all of us. Him and coach (Josh) Gattis help us out, are great coaches.

“(Gattis), we’re really excited to have him. We’re coming together.”

Van Dyke says he’s talked with Gattis about the things the offense did well a year ago and that “he’s going to try to implement that.”

“He’ll bring in stuff, it’s similar things (to last year in the offensive system),” Van Dyke said.

Of how Van Dyke says he’s different now vs. a year ago from a physical standpoint, he said, “I lost one percent body fat, gained like six percent muscle. So it’s been good. The strength staff did a great job. Everyone improved, I don’t think there’s a single person who didn’t.”

How is Van Dyke approaching this spring?

“I’m just going to go out there and compete every day, do what I can to the best of my ability - just work,” he said. “As a group we have a lot of things to work on. It’ll take time.”

Last year things came easy for Van Dyke, aside from some hiccups his first couple of real starts vs. Virginia and North Carolina.

That experience of 2021 will be a big help as he navigates this offense in the spring, considering it’s a group that lost top two receivers Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley. That pair accounted for 60 percent of the passing offense.

But there’s plenty of young talent waiting in the wings … it’s just a case of who will step up.

A new face on the field today was Clemson WR transfer Frank Ladson, who was the tallest receiver on the field and very much looks the part of an elite wideout.

“He’s a big dude,” Van Dyke said. “He’ll go up there and get the ball. He’ll make big plays for us, really excited to see it.”

The bottom line here?

“We trust every single guy on the team whether it’s a freshman to senior,” Van Dyke said. “We have a chance to be a really good football team.”

* Asked about freshman TE Jaleel Skinner, Van Dyke said, “He’s pretty big, going to put on more muscle. He’s going to be a great player here.”

Another freshman on the field: QB Jacurri Brown.

“He’s a big guy, is going to be a really good player too,” Van Dyke said. “He’s raw. He’s going to be a really good player, you guys should be excited.”