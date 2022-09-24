South Florida is not necessarily known to produce great quarterbacks on the collegiate in pro levels but in recent years that is changing.

Nick Vattiato, Middle Tennessee State quarterback, got his shot as a freshman last year and guided the Blue Raiders to the Bahamas Bowl and earned the offensive MVP award in a 31-24 win over Toledo. Vattiato started in five games for MTSU after starter Chase Cunningham suffered a knee injury in a game against Southern Miss. The South Florida native out of University School in Davie, passed for 1,047 yards throwing for seven touchdowns with a 67.3% completion percentage in just six games in 2021.

“It was awesome actually,” Vattiato said. “From going to not expecting to do that and then being thrown in there. I loved every part of it. I think anyone will tell you that college football is one of the best experiences ever. So being able to do that with the guys on my team is amazing. I loved every minute of it and I was happy that it was able to end the way that it did.”

The now sophomore came into 2022 looking to continue his success. Cunningham, however, won the starting job and the plan is to save Vattiato as its quarterback of the future.

“For now, the plan is to redshirt, but we’ll see how it goes from there. I am just supporting the guy ahead of me.”

Cunningham will start Saturday for the Blue Raiders against Miami and the signal-caller is someone that Vattiato considers one of his best friends he feels is underestimated.

“I love watching him play. Throws the ball on time. Throws it with accuracy. I think his decision-making is always really good. His ability to scramble to make plays off schedule, I think that’s a part of his game that people might underestimate. I can’t wait to see him keep doing it.”

Vattiato continued about what he’s learned from Cunningham and believes he could not be in a better situation learning from him.

“He’s one of my best friends,” Vattiato said of Cunningham. “He’s a leader on our team. Since the day I came to Middle Tennessee, he’s a role model for me. He’s helped me grown as a person and a quarterback. I really couldn’t have imagined anyone better to be a role model for me.

Cunningham will be the engineer of the ‘Air Raid’ offense that likes to get players in space and generate yards after the catch.

“It’s an offense that utilizes space on the field and it allows players to make plays. For us we have a lot of great players, receivers, running backs and our O-Line does a great job, whether it’s giving our quarterbacks time to throw or opening up holes in the run game.”

Besides Cunningham, Vattiato mentioned that defensive end Jordan Ferguson is considered the leaders on the team.

"He leads by example in every aspect. On the field, off the field. He is really the true definition of what it means to be a leader. He’s a beast on the field and he’s a great leader for our team."

The Blue Raiders backup QB still has @canesqb as his Twitter handle. He chose this handle in 8th grade because of his time with the youth football team the Fort Lauderdale Hurricanes.

“I just never thought twice about changing it. It is kind of ironic that here we are playing the Hurricanes.”

The three-star quarterback coming out of high school was never heavily recruited by Miami but is very familiar with the school and current players. Vattiato played with and against James Williams on the FBU national team, Xavier Restrepo in seven-on-seven, and Laurence Seymore for the FTL Hurricanes.

“Thery were never heavily recruiting me,” Vattiato said. “I would speak to their coaches here and there and I would go to their campus a couple of times.”

“[Williams] is a phenomenal player and we’re pretty good friends. I played with [Restrepo] in seven-on-seven leagues, he’s a great player as well, I know he’s hurt but I look forward to seeing him. These are some kids that I’ve known since I was ten or eleven years old. Those are relationships that stick with you for a long time. I look forward to seeing them.”



