QB with offer remains intrigued by Canes: "I think they'll bounce back"
When Jacksonville (FL) Trinity Christian Class of 2025 QB Colin Hurley landed a Miami offer at Paradise Camp in late June, it was his fourth offer.Now he’s doubled that with newer offers from Flori...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news