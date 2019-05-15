News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-15 12:47:12 -0500') }} football Edit

QB with UM family connection evaluated by Enos, breaks down situation

L9fb9sxqpoas2h3zvqbj
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Jupiter (Fla.) Benjamin School Class of 2021 QB Santino Marucci was evaluated by coach Dan Enos at his school on Monday.For long-time Cane fans, the name might just ring a bell.Santino’s father is ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}