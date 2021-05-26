Quan Lee commits to dream school, brings speed and playmaking to UM
Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz WR Quan Lee saw no need to wait.He originally planned to announce a decision on his father's birthday July 7. But he moved that up to secure a spot in the class and has ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news