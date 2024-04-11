"At the end of the day, we haven't won an ACC Championship," Ward said. "So we really start from the ground up and that's going day by day. Not worrying about August 31st or the next week when we play. We really just trying to be good like we are in spring ball. Our last spring practice out here is probably our best one, both sides of the ball."

Miami Hurricanes fans hope Ward can lead Miami back to prominence and win the college football national championship. The UM QB knows, however, that Miami has yet to win the conference since joining the ACC in 2004, and the journey to that goal has to be a step-by-step process.

"That's probably one of the hardest decisions I had to make," Ward said. "Thinking that I was ready for the NFL Draft to knowing I'm still not done yet in college. There's still food left on the table for myself, for this team."

Less than two weeks later, Ward had a change of heart . The former Washington State Cougar decided to spend one more year in a college uniform, this time in the orange and green of the Miami Hurricanes. He spoke to the media for the first time since his decision on Thursday.

Transfer quarterback Cam Ward was close to taking his talents to the NFL Draft. In fact, he declared for the draft via a social media video after much speculation on his future.

"The guys that we returned from last season, the majority of the O-Line, we get the whole receiving corps back, key pieces of the defense, so now it's just plug-and-play. You got a playmaker like myself in the backfield, good running backs like [Mark] Fletch[er], CJ [Chris Johnson Jr.], Ajay [Allen] when he gets back. So at the end of the day I feel this is the right program, not only for myself, but guys who are here right now or who are going to end up coming here. So we're trying to build what we did last year, because at the end of the day, we got to get back up there. It starts one game at a time, one practice at a time."

Ward was impressed with the offensive line before he set foot on campus.

"When I watched the film before I got here, they gave up ten or eleven sacks. But when I really watched the film, they only gave up six. So that was the biggest thing that stood out to me."

Ward also had a unique take on offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's offense and appreciates the freedom that allows him to be himself.

"I describe it as an 'Air Raid' just in a huddle," Ward said. "It's a lot of concepts that I've been running since I started college. The thing about Coach Dawson is he's going to allow me to be myself, in the pocket, when I'm outside the pocket, on scramble drills. He really lets me coach up the receivers on what I see when I see the field."

Ward feels the chemistry between the wide receivers and himself has grown significantly this spring and that the corps fully grasps the concept of creating space on the football field.

"Those guys, they see the field how I see the field. The biggest thing with seeing the field, is space. You got to know where to get to, when to get to, and it's got to happen like that (snaps). You can't lollygag around; you just got to run. I told them if we play fast and we play hard, it's going to be a lot of teams in the country that are not going to have answers for us. Really, my job is just putting the ball in space. Those guys will make all the plays, the O-Line does the hard work, I just put the ball in play and let those guys eat."

A familiar foe on the other side of the football is helping to sharpen his craft. Safety Mishael Powell, a former Washington Husky, is 2-0 against Ward, and his presence on the field alone helps motivate Ward to up his game.

"That's really why I go really so hard every day in practice, just cause I never beat Mish," Ward said. "When he was at Washington, I'm 0-2 against Washington, so leaving there without that win, it still bothers me to this day. But he's a great player. He's really starting to be that leader on defense, especially the back end. What he brings to the table, whether it's the run game, run-stopping, or whether it's routes with him and Strep. They be going at it each and every day. Strep has the highlight plays in one-on-ones, and when we go team, they go back and forth. But Mish, he's a good add for this team. He's going to make plays for us this season, but I'm just happy I'm on the field with him, I don't have to play against him."

Ward was the eighth-leading passer in yards last season, throwing for 3,736 yards, leading WSU to the fourth-ranked passing offense in the nation. Miami was 42nd at 3,354 yards last season. An area Dawson mentioned that needs to be improved is red zone offense and turnovers. WSU ranked 108th in red zone offense (.760) behind Miami, ranking 64th (.846). Much of the lack of success concerns Ward having trouble with ball security, which he says he has addressed.

"Ball security is job security," Ward said. "That's something I've been putting emphasis on since I got here. Coach Dawson has too. At the end of the day, I know it's on me to protect the ball. That's something I got to get better at. I've been working on it since I got here and I'm looking to improve on this year."

There is room for improvement in many areas on the Miami football team, and Ward feels that playing together is the most significant aspect upon which to improve.

"It's really taking it day by day, playing one play at a time and just playing together. That's the biggest thing."

Miami went 7-6 last season, losing its final game in the Pinstripe Bowl to Rutgers 31-24. The Hurricanes will play its spring game on Saturday on the campus of the University of Miami at Cobb Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Eastern.