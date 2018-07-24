Three Miami Hurricanes were selected to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Football Team, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Senior defensive backs Michael Jackson and Jaquan Johnson, along with junior linebacker Shaq Quarterman, were all named to the preseason all-conference team.

Jackson enjoyed a breakout year in his first season as a starting cornerback in 2017, making 10 starts and seeing action in all 13 games. The Birmingham, Ala., native, who finished with 43 total tackles, was selected to the All-ACC Second Team and was tied for the team lead with four interceptions on the season. Jackson, who finished with five pass breakups, recorded the first interception of his career in a win at Florida State and had a two-interception performance in a win over Syracuse.

One of the best safeties in America a season ago, Johnson decided to return for his senior season after being named a Second-Team All-America by Sports Illustrated and the AFCA in 2017. He led the Hurricanes with 96 total tackles a season ago, and also tied for the team lead with four interceptions. A Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist and a three-time ACC Defensive Back of the week honoree, Johnson has totaled 160 tackles, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and six interceptions in 39 career games – he has not missed a game since arriving to Coral Gables in January 2015.

A Freshman All-America and an All-ACC selection two seasons ago, Quarterman has been a dominant force since arriving on campus as a midyear enrollee in January of 2016. The Orange Park, Fla., native has started all 26 games since arriving on campus and in just two seasons, has piled up 167 total tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, six passes defended and two fumble recoveries. He was named a second-team All-ACC selection as a sophomore.