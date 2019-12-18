News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 06:11:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Quentin Williams signs: “I want to win a championship”

CaneSport.com
Staff

When Charlotte (NC) Mallard Creek High School DE Quentin Williams committed to Miami June 26, CaneSport's headline blared it was an "out of the blue" decision.Indeed, it was.At that time Williams s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}