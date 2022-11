Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes 7th ranked 2023 recruiting class are on a roll now in the past week on the recruiting trail. The Hurricanes recently landed a shocking commitment from five-star cornerback Cormani McClain over Alabama and Florida.

In addition, three-star athlete Kaleb Spencer flipped from the Oklahoma Sooners in favor of Miami last week. The good recruiting news does not seem to be subsiding anytime soon with seven weeks remaining until the early signing period in mid-December.

After speaking to a few sources over the weekend, it sounds like the Canes could continue on a run of commitments and multiple flips of prospects and blue-chippers very soon.

In other words, the "second wave" of commitments that Mario Cristobal and the recruiting department in Coral Gables have alluded to since July, is imminent.