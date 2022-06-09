Radakovich on Thurs.: On NIL, Mario the recruiter, ACC divisions & more

Miami Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich shared his thoughts on several subjects on ESPN’s College Football Podcast on Thursday.

Among the topics he tackled?

* Radakovich was asked about NIL and John Ruiz’s impact in that regard.

What has it been like for him to wrap his arms around NIL and the pieces involved in that?

“Well, we have some great benefactors here at the University of Miami, folks like John Ruiz,” Radakovich said. “John obviously has been in the news, done a lot of really good things. Trying to keep John’s name out of anything is impossible, so it is there and he does a great job. I have had the opportunity to meet with him a few times and he is really a very good business man, a wonderful lawyer, and a great fan of the University of Miami.

“There are others as well that we have been able to meet who are business people looking to expand their product horizons and having the opportunity to have students do that with their company. We have very fertile ground here in South Florida and in the Miami area for name, image and likeness opportunities, and I think some of our student athletes are beginning to take advantage of those.”

With a year into NIL, Radakovich also said that NIL is evolving. He said in the first six months it was all about helping student-athletes, and then evolved to where “maybe there were opportunities (with recruiting).”

“And the NCAA has clarified their guidance to not use it as an incentive to attend a school,” Radakovich said. “So we have to continue to grow and learn.”

* Asked about the ACC potentially removing divisions per a recent NCAA rule change on the matter, Radakovich said, “When you ask 14 people to come to a decision in the ACC, 14 in the SEC to make their decisions from an athletic director’s perspective, you’re never going to come to a conclusion. The athletic directors need to give some input and it needs to come from the conference.

“In the ACC we created a sub-group and came forward with some scheduling models, threw something out there and the ADs talked about it and now it is sitting there with the conference and they are making some tweaks to it and it will come back to the ADs over the next few months for a final vote.”

* Radakovich spoke about Mario Cristobal as a recruitng, saying “Relentless is a good word to describe Mario, whether that is in recruiting student athletes or recruiting his staff. I think he took an incredibly intelligent approach, didn’t have to get everybody on board right away, took his time and got some really good coaches at the end. That showed patience, that showed maturity on his part. Keeping the important thing the important thing, which is getting the right people and not worrying about the timing of all of it. Recruiting is 365 days a year, that’s just how football coaches work. He enjoys it and like anything you might enjoy, you are going to try to do it well. I have been really surprised at his level of organization, his ability. Mario knows a lot of people in Miami - I shouldn’t find that surprising because he grew up here and played here, but my goodness he knows a lot of people here and everybody has an affinity and a fondness to Mario. It’s been a pleasure, and we still have a lot of things to get over, to work through. But certainly excited about the prospect of continuing to assist him and all the other coaches as we move the athletic program forward.”

* With the ACC making half last year of what the Big Ten will bring in with its next TV deal (the ACC is locked in with ESPN until 2036), Radakovich said that “We are concerned … this is why we have commissioners and people in our home office in Greensboro, to be able to help work on that. The athletic directors talk about it all the time - what can we do to help further our cause? There are contracts in place, rights agreements in place that are there, and those contracts have been made. You know, it’s going to be different, but I am looking forward to continuing the conversation to see how we can impact that and possibly change it. We are going to be a little bit behind the eight ball as it relates to dollars (compared to other conferences that get new TV deals) and how you make that up comes back to each individual campus. We will continue to see how that works, but it is certainly an every day issue for commissioner Phillips and our staff in Greensboro.”

Radakovich later added that “I truly believe that in some point and time, the five Power Five leagues need to come together and really look at what the future is going to be. We have to be able to look to help make the decisions that are right for the Power Five groups and leagues. Sure, there are some leagues that will have their television leagues up and will be in a good position and we have a while before we go through that, but we are also important to the landscape of college football. There are incredible brands inside the ACC in football - Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech. These are national brands that have had incredible success over time. So to have the opportunity to bring all those together and keep the league moving forward and part of the Power Five, I would look to the idea that so much has changed over the last five years. I truly believe in the next five years if our commissioners get together and are able to look at `where can we go’ as a Power Five group as it relates to football, I think we’ll be in a good spot and keep college football at its very, very high level of dominance within the marketplace.”