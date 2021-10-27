Rambo a special guest on The Lamar Thomas Show: "I'm a big fan of yours"

WR Charleston Rambo has all of seven games as a Miami Hurricane under his belt after transferring from Oklahoma.

But his play … and explosiveness … has caught the eye of Miami Hurricanes WR legend Lamar Thomas.

And Thomas let Rambo just what he thinks of him on The Lamar Thomas Show on Wednesday night.

And yes, he called him “Mr. Rambo.”

Lamar put on his coaching hat, telling Rambo to make sure he’s catching a lot of extra balls after practice on the JUGS machine and saying “As a wide receiver when you’re out there, every day you have to think about getting better.”

Lamar coached DeVante Parker at Louisville, and said there’s a comparison to be made between the two. Parker, of course, was a first round pick, and Rambo has his eyes on making an impact in the NFL … he seemed to indicate he may be leaning toward turning pro if his season continues on its current trajectory.

“Most important thing is to stay aggressive,” Lamar told Rambo. “That ball is in the air, you have to react before that defender reacts. One thing DeVante was able to do, his catch radius was crazy. You have to be able to make those catches. But he practiced those catches all the time.

“I see the similarities, but you have to continue to be aggressive. One on one shots, you have to make it happen, continue to get better.”

Lamar also asked Rambo if he was nervous at all coming into Miami from Oklahoma.

“Was I scared or something? No. I was nervous, yeah,” Rambo said. “Players on the team hit me up, wanted me here. I felt it was a good place to go to. Seniors, leadership, a good program and their history. So I came there to work and I know the receiver I am and my mindset.”

Rambo leads the Canes with 44 catches for 549 yards ... no other pass catcher has more than 27 catches (Mike Harley) and 270 yards (Key'Shawn Smith).

“He’s come here and he’s embraced it,” Thomas said of Rambo. “Coming from another program, stepped up to the forefront to become a leader and playmaker - great to see.”

Last weekend Rambo had nine catches for 127 yards and two TDs, helping UM upset NC State.

“You’re a tough kid, step up to the plate,” Lamar told Rambo.

For his part, Rambo says “every route I run I feel the ball is coming my way. It’s just my mindset.”

Rambo also talked about some of the young standout WRs on the roster.

“They all show heart, grit, make plays at practice, are competitive,” Rambo said. “Those young guys are going to be a good group - (Romello) Brinson, Brashard (Smith), Jacolby George.”

Looking ahead to this weekend’s Pitt game, Rambo said, “We see the game plan, we need to execute. I don’t know what the temperature is looking like in Pittsburgh. (50 degrees) feels good, we’ll come out sleeveless. That’s good weather.”

With the team not performing consistently well, Rambo says the team is staying together and fighting for each other.

“More to come,” Rambo said.

Rambo also touched on QB Tyler Van Dyke, who showed some confidence prior to this past game by talking about UM being able to put up 60 or 70 points on offense and then going out and backing it up with solid play.

“Obviously having Tyler at quarterback is big,” Rambo said. “He’s competitive, we see it at practice. He wants to make throws, these different runs, he put on film that he can run. We love what Tyler has doing, his leadership and confidence going forward.”

Rambo said he feels Van Dyke is showing “he can be the guy for us,” but also said Jake Garcia has flashed when healthy, so it’s a good situation at QB for the Canes moving forward.

“(Van Dyke’s) confidence is through the roof - Tyler knows what he can do,” Rambo said.

Some bottom line words of wisdom from Lamar to Rambo?

“Don’t worry about the outside noise, only the inside noise,” Lamar told him, adding “I’m a big fan (of yours) just like a lot of the alumni. Just continue to make plays and keep celebrating in the locker room.”

A final question from Lamar to Rambo: Is my picture up there in that receivers room?

“I think so,” Rambo responded with a smile. “Yeah.”