Miami suffered immense injuries during the 2022 season, and a lack of quality depth saw the Hurricanes limp their way to a 5-7 season, its first since 2007. Miami has added around 40 players to its roster in the offseason to help with the battle of attrition, but there are still some players that Miami cannot afford to lose due to injury.

5. Wide Receiver Xavier Restrepo

Xavier Restrepo, Wide Receiver, Miami

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke's roommate and safety blanket Xavier Restrepo showed his value last season as he missed several games with a foot injury. Restrepo missed the Texas A&M game on Sept. 17th and did not return until the Virginia game on Oct. 29th. Miami went 1-5 in the games Restrepo missed. Van Dyke seemed a bit lost at times without his go-to receiver and should get more opportunities to connect with "X" in the new 'Air Raid' offense.

4. Offensive Linemen Javion Cohen/Jalen Rivers

Javion Cohen, Offensive Tackle, Miami

Javion Cohen and Jalen Rivers bring the most experience to the offensive line besides the center position, so Miami cannot afford to lose that valuable experience due to injury. Cohen started 24 games in the last two seasons at Alabama, and Rivers totaled 631 snaps in 2022, giving up two sacks in 2022. Cohen was an All-ACC second-team selection in 2022, and Rivers earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors in September last year. Their joint value will help to protect Van Dyke's blindside in 2023.

3. Center Matt Lee

Matthew Lee, Center, Miami

Last season, starting Tyler Van Dyke went down with an injury due to a sack given up on a missed assignment; those issues should be less likely with Matt Lee in the fold. The UCF transfer was the highest-graded returning center in all of college football and will serve as the quarterback of the offensive line calling out assignments. The gap in playing time between Lee to his potential substitutions is significant. Ryan Rodriguez saw action in one game in his career, and Laurance Seymore saw action in six games, making three starts in 2022. Lee was a three-year starter for the Knights.

2. Wide Receiver Colbie Young

Colbie Young, Wide Receiver, Miami

Without Colbie Young, Miami lacks an actual number-one type of receiver that has proved on the field that he can get it done. Van Dyke thrives when he has a true number-one receiver, as he did in 2021 with Charleston Rambo. The JUCO transfer began to emerge mid-season and made his mark in the North Carolina game. Young had three catches for 43 yards, but his touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone late in the game started to shift attention. Young would finish the season with 32 receptions, 376 yards, and five touchdowns averaging 11.8 per catch. His ability to be a downfield threat will significantly open up the offense for other receivers like Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, and others to make plays underneath.

1. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami