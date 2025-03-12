Ranking the 10 biggest commitments after a massive weekend

Naeem Burroughs (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

This past weekend recruits were back on the road and because nearly 30 Power Four commitments have gone down over the last few days. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney ranks the 10 most impactful pledges through Tuesday.

1. NAEEM BURROUGHS TO CLEMSON

Burroughs is just the type of receiver Clemson needs – fast, electric, dynamic and able to take the top off of defenses and make plays down the field. The Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles standout surprised some people even close to him when he made the commitment to the Tigers as they beat Florida, USC, Texas and others. “Just the values and principles that coach (Dabo) Swinney stands on and the love coming from the whole team and coaching staff and community,” Burroughs said. “It’s amazing.”

2. GRANT WISE TO CLEMSON

There has been some chatter that Wise could be the best interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and when he announced his commitment to Clemson, there was true joy coming from Swinney and the staff because he was a top target for a long time. The Pace, Fla., four-star hasn’t done many (if any) national events to test himself against the best of the best but this is still a big win for the Tigers over Alabama, Miami, Oregon and Tennessee.

3. MAXWELL RILEY TO OHIO STATE

Down the stretch, there were some rumors that Clemson was actually the front-runner ahead of Ohio State but that did not pan out as the four-star offensive lineman from Avon Lake, Ohio, picked the Buckeyes. Ranked as the second-best player in the state behind five-star cornerback Elbert Hill (who could also be leaning toward Ohio State), Riley is not a physical monster but he’s very sound and very athletic at his size.

4. JAELEN WATERS TO MIAMI

Waters has now pulled off the Holy Trinity of commitments in the state of Florida. The Seffner (Fla.) Armwood four-star cornerback first committed to Florida State but backed off that pledge and picked Florida. But when position coach Will Harris left for Miami, Waters rethought things and ended up picking the Hurricanes. If Miami can keep him (which is now fully expected) it’s definitely big because Waters has incredible length and instincts and has improved a ton over the last year.

5. CHANCELLOR BARCLAY TO CLEMSON

The Orlando (Fla.) First Academy four-star is fast and physical on the offensive line and definitely enforces his will against defensive linemen in the trenches. Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and many others were high on the list for Barclay so getting his commitment is another massive win for the Tigers since the four-star can overpower people but also get to the second level and block. He also seems to fit the Clemson culture perfectly as he was seen leading a prayer with other players after a recent camp in Florida.

6. KSANI JILES TO WASHINGTON

Washington had a boatload of top prospects in Seattle over the weekend and landed a major commitment from the four-star defensive back from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Jiles is originally from California and was serious about programs all over the country so landing him was a big deal for the Huskies. Jiles, who had earlier been committed to Miami, is not going to blow away anybody physically but he can cover, patrol the secondary and then has the speed and burst to make a play on the ball.

7. TRENT MOSLEY TO USC

His brother, Emmett, plays at Stanford. Both of his parents went to Notre Dame. Both of those top programs were heavily considered by the four-star receiver from Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic but USC always lurked in Mosley’s recruitment as well and the Trojans won out this week. Last season, Mosley caught 61 passes for 908 yards and eight touchdowns but nagging injuries have become an issue to watch.

8. CONNOR SALMIN TO CLEMSON

Salmin can be used in the slot where he gets a favorable matchup against a slower linebacker or a smaller nickel and catch passes that way. In high school, the four-star is utilized on jet sweeps, stretching the field deep, and he has shown great hands. What’s also big here is that Penn State and Notre Dame were the other favorites and still the Tigers won out as playmaking receivers are always needed.

9. ADAM GUTHRIE TO CLEMSON

There was a long while when it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Washington Court House (Ohio) Miami Trace four-star offensive tackle would end up at Ohio State. But Clemson blew Guthrie away during a recent visit. He felt like he fit right in with the program’s culture and the Tigers landed the two-sport star who is also an outstanding basketball player. Clemson has been on a major heater and getting Guthrie on board was huge.

10. KADEN GEBHARDT TO CLEMSON