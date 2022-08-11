Ranking the ACC's top transfer portal additions for 2022

Today we continue a weekly series examining transfer activity across the Power Five conferences. Here's our ranking of the five biggest transfer portal additions in the ACC over the 2022 offseason.

1. QB Kedon Slovis, Pitt

Slovis is a talented quarterback who had a huge freshman season at USC but fell back some in his sophomore and junior campaigns. Pitt has an experienced offensive line and talent at the skill positions. If Slovis comes anywhere close to his freshman productivity, Pitt will repeat as ACC Coastal Division champions.

*****

2. DE Jared Verse, Florida State

If the Seminoles' defense improves this season, it will be in large part to this FCS-to-FBS transfer. In 15 games for the Albany Great Danes, Verse recorded 74 tackles – 21 TFLs – 14.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. Verse disrupted plays more often than any Florida State defender in spring practices.

*****

3. DE Mitchell Agude, Miami

Agude played with a leg injury for much of last season but still notched 54 tackles – 6.5 TFLs – two sacks and four forced fumbles. Numbers that earned Agude a spot on the Pac-12 all-conference second-team. He has a great combination of strength and speed and I expect him to lead the Hurricanes’ DE group.

*****

4. DE Noah Taylor, North Carolina

Taylor was a three-year starter who had 13 sacks while at Virginia. He was third on the team with 65 tackles last season while being used at multiple positions. North Carolina will use him at Jack which should lead to Taylor making more game-changing plays. A 10-sack season is not out of the question for Taylor.

*****

5. DT Jermayne Lole, Louisville