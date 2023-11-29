Advertisement

1. DUKE

People in the Boozer camp will go to great lengths to convince everyone the talented twins are not locks to land at their famous father’s alma mater, and they may well be correct. That said, the Blue Devils need to be seen as the leader until there’s real reason to believe that they are running behind. Nobody needs to look any further than the recruitment of 2024 legacy prospect Jase Richardson for an example, as Richardson got a little agitated when anyone suggested he would definitely be following in his dad’s path to Michigan State right up until the day he committed … to Michigan State. That’s not to say the Boozers’ recruitments are over. It merely serves as a reminder about how these types of recruitments can play out if the prospect in question wants to experience a “normal process” where multiple schools feel like they have a legitimate chance. There are obviously differences between the Richardson situation and that of the Boozers, the most notable of which is the fact that the man that coached Carlos Boozer at Duke is no longer at the school. For that reason, things feel a bit more open than they did with Richardson. But anyone portraying Duke as anything less than the frontrunner at this juncture is a poor handicapper.

2. MIAMI

The Hurricanes' Coral Gables campus sits fewer than 15 minutes away from the Boozers' home in Pinecrest (Fla.), and the Hurricanes are cautiously optimistic about their chances to land the duo following the twins’ Oct. 26 visit. There’s some reason to think Miami has a real fighting chance here. Both Cayden and Cameron are also on record saying they are open to attending different colleges if push comes to shove. And while that doesn’t seem very likely at this juncture, there’s at least some semblance of chance that UM lands one of them and not the other. The allure of home, as well as Miami’s recent run of on-court success, will play well here, and it’s long been established that the Hurricanes have what it takes to recruit high-profile prospects in the NIL Era. The Hurricanes feel like they’re running in a close second for the time being, but that could change quickly down the road.

3. KENTUCKY

The Boozer twins have been on campus at Kentucky, but the Wildcats don't seem especially likely to actually land the duo. Of course, that perception could shift if a second visit takes place next year. Ruling John Calipari out of high-profile recruitments is never wise, after all. The steady parade of prospects from Lexington to the NBA Draft is probably alluring, but it’s not as though either Boozer will hurt for exposure or NBA looks if they head elsewhere for college. UK should be seen as No. 3 in the race unless a return visit pops up on the schedule down the road

4. FLORIDA