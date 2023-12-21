DJ Pickett has more than 40 offers but the 2025 five-star safety from Zephyrhills, Fla., narrowed his choices down to five on Thursday. Here is a Ranking the Contenders on where things stand with Pickett’s top teams:

1. ALABAMA

Alabama has thoroughly impressed Pickett throughout his recruitment and a recent visit to Tuscaloosa only reinforced everything about the Crimson Tide. The five-star safety loves that coach Nick Saban has heavy involvement with the defensive backs. He loves the seriousness and business-like approach of the coaching staff. The development is unmatched and it draws Pickett to the Crimson Tide. Others could make a push up his list but Alabama should be there until the end.

2. MICHIGAN

There has always been and continues to be significant interest in Michigan and Pickett has shown a penchant for schools all across the country. Jim Harbaugh has significant NFL experience, the place feels like a second home to Pickett, he has a great relationship with a lot of the coaches and there has been some talk about also using him at receiver there. If only ranked as a receiver, Pickett would have five-star consideration.

3. OREGON

From the beginning, Oregon has seriously talked with Pickett about playing receiver and that’s something that is tempting to the Zephyrhills standout although the coaching staff would want him on defense as well. Dan Lanning especially but also his staff could have a huge role in Pickett’s thinking plus all the facilities and extras in Eugene are playing at least a small factor here as well.

4. GEORGIA

If Alabama is so high up Pickett’s list because of development and great defense then Georgia could climb even higher if the five-star continues his relationship with the staff. It will be interesting to see how Pickett and new defensive backs coach Donte Williams mesh because Williams is one of the best recruiters in the country.

5. MIAMI