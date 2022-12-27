Not wanting to miss out on spreading holiday cheer, Class of 2024 receiver Joshisa Trader shared his top schools on Christmas Day. For the five that made the cut, a present was delivered. For the rest missing out getting a lump of coal, the race is on to get back on the nice list before final decisions are made.

We breakdown the top five schools for Joshisa Trader.

THE DETAILS

Trader spent his sophomore campaign at Miami Central before transferring to Chaminade-Madonna for the 2022 season. Trader is one part of the five-star 2024 receiving duo at Chaminade-Madonna with teammate Jeremiah Smith. Both Trader and Smith also play for 7-on-7 powerhouse South Florida Express.

THE BREAKDOWN

1) Ohio State: The Buckeyes jump out as an early favorite for multiple reasons. The pipeline of talent from Columbus to Florida, especially South Florida, cannot be ignored. At the receiver position alone Ohio State took three from Florida, four-star Bryson Rodgers along with five-stars Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss in the 2023 class. Inniss and Trader were teammates on South Florida Express. The thought of all these teammates playing together cannot be overlooked, Trader’s Chaminade-Madonna teammate Jeremiah Smith has already verbally committed to OSU.

The pushback against Trader heading to Columbus can only be the depth of talent in the receiver’s room. But as we all know, head coach Ryan Day will find a way to spread the ball around to his top targets.

2) Miami: If there was a spot not fully addressed during the Early Signing Period for the Hurricanes from the high school ranks, that would be at the receiver position. So far, Miami only has four-star, Nathaniel Joseph, heading to campus in the 2023 class… also a former South Florida Express player. Canes head coach Mario Cristobal has made it his mission to keep top local prospects home; signing Trader after missing out on Inniss and five-star Hykeem Williams is a must.

3) Florida State: Sticking with the teammates thread, Florida State signed two key 2023 players that could influence Trader’s recruitment, the aforementioned Hykeem Williams and Edwin Joseph. Williams and Trader would be a dominating duo for the Seminoles. Mike Norvell and his staff have done a great job getting prospects on campus with success closing on some elite targets. It will be tough for FSU to overcome both Ohio State and Miami but it is possible.

4) Florida: Most fans may not know just how close the Gators were to signing a top-five 2023 class. In the end, head coach Billy Napier and his staff have a fantastic group heading to Gainesville but missed on a few players that were considered locks. One of the teams getting in Florida’s way along the recruiting trail was Miami; this could be setting up for another in-state rivalry recruiting finish.

5) Tennessee: Nico Iamaleava… is there reason to share more? To pad it, Tennessee had the nation’s top scoring offense averaging 47.3 points per game during the 2022 season. Hendon Hooker had a ridiculous 27/2 TD/INT ratio in his second campaign running Josh Heupel’s offense. Tennessee closed with a top 10 2022 recruiting class. Coach Heupel’s offense works in the SEC, a five-star QB will be running the show, and the Vols are bringing in more talent on both sides of the ball ready to challenge Alabama and Georgia for SEC titles.