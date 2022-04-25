Ranking the Contenders: Four-star RB Cedric Baxter

Four-star running back Cedric Baxter narrowed down his extensive list to five programs over the weekend and the interesting part about his recruitment is that not one team seems to have a clear edge right now. The Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater standout has trimmed down from more than 50 offers to Arkansas, Florida, Miami, Texas and Texas A&M. In today’s Ranking The Contenders, we take a look at the top schools on Baxter’s list and determine which program has the best shot at landing him.

1. TEXAS A&M

All five of Baxter’s finalists have a very real shot at landing him but there are numerous factors in play that favor the Aggies. The four-star running back was a Florida State fan growing up so there is already a built-in connection to Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher. There is also potential early playing time because if Devon Achane leaves College Station for the NFL early, Baxter would have a chance to see the field from Day 1 although LJ Johnson Jr., Amari Daniels and Le’Veon Moss make it a crowded running back room.

*****

2. FLORIDA

Baxter’s relationship with first-year coach Billy Napier and position coach Jabbar Juluke is getting stronger all the time and it cannot hurt that Gainesville is less than two hours away for the four-star running back. But No. 2 overall RB Richard Young is the top priority for the Gators right now. Florida has to like its position for Baxter as it balances its interest in Young, also an in-state prospect, and Baxter, in what could be a complicated recruitment at the position for the new staff.

*****

3. ARKANSAS

The Razorbacks are real contenders here. Baxter has visited Fayetteville multiple times, he loves how they plan to run the ball, he likes coach Sam Pittman and position coach Jimmy Smith very much and all that could come together for Arkansas in beating some other programs in Baxter’s recruitment. There are pieces that could come together to make this happen – and some other running backs could take up spots at other schools on his list – so the Razorbacks are clearly right in the picture here. It’s just a matter of whether Baxter will pull the trigger.

*****

4. TEXAS

Texas can be helped in the Baxter sweepstakes especially if the Longhorns continue to plan to take two running backs in this class. Rueben Owens II is the top priority but he and Baxter have different skill sets so coach Steve Sarkisian and position coach Tashard Choice might be able to convince them to play in Austin together. Baxter’s relationship with Choice is very strong and it will be a major factor as things move forward here.

*****

5. MIAMI