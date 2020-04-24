Garrett Nussmeier is the top pro-style passer in the Lone Star State for 2021 and as more and more college coaches see the tape, the decision grows that much tougher.The Rivals100 quarterback had long been planning to give a commitment around Easter Weekend and go public with his decision soon after. But Nussmeier and his family hoped to see a few more campuses and talk with a few more coaches before committing.

With the extended dead period canceling all trips due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Nussmeier is in a wait-and-see mode this spring. Here is how we rank his contenders as his recruitment is paused. MORE: South Central QBs flying under the radar



1. LSU

Nussmeier was born in Louisiana and his father, Doug Nussmeier, has several close connections to the LSU coaching staff. The Tigers offered Nussmeier several years ago while recruiting former Marcus High teammate Marcel Brooks, who is in line to be a starter in Baton Rouge this fall. LSU was Nussmeier's first offer and he's camped there back-to-back summers and recently returned for a junior day on March 8. If a decision had to be made today, the Tigers are the presumptive favorites.

2. Miami

Nussmeier has never visited Miami, but that could have been a different story if he were able to make NCAA campus visits this spring. New Canes offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee has developed a strong relationship with Nussmeier dating back to his recent stint at SMU, which is working in Miami's favor. Miami is a school the Rivals100 passer wants to see before making a decision.

3. Texas

Soon after landing the offensive coordinator gig in Austin, Mike Yurcich dished out an offer to Nussmeier. That was big news because Texas landed a commitment from fellow Lone Star State Rivals100 quarterback Jalen Milroe the summer prior. Nussmeier has openly spoken about his desire to visit The Forty Acres. Expect this visit to transpire before any decisions are finalized.

4. Texas A&M

The Aggies extended an offer to Nussmeier in March, which comes as a bit of a surprise after landing a commitment from fellow Dallas-Fort Worth four-star quarterback Eli Stowers last summer. Even with a quarterback already on board, Nussmeier has not hidden the fact that he has interest in Texas A&M and would like to sit down with the coaches in-person before making a decision. This is a unique situation to monitor going forward.

5. Baylor

Baylor is the other Texas-based school steadily in the mix for Nussmeier and the Bears recently got the Rivals100 passer on campus right before the coronavirus ended his spring travels prematurely. Nussmeier has been a steady presence at LSU for several years, but in the process, has forged relationships with Jorge Munoz, a former offensive analyst in Baton Rouge, as well as former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who's bracing for his first season at the helm of Baylor.

6. Arizona State