CaneSport - Ranking the Contenders: Kamari Wilson

What makes predicting Kamari Wilson’s destination difficult is the four-star safety keeps his recruitment pretty close to the vest. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout has narrowed his choices to LSU, Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M, Florida and Florida State and a decision is expected later this year after Wilson postponed an early April decision. Official visits are expected to happen but there could be one SEC program that has a massive edge in Wilson’s recruitment at this point. In today’s Ranking The Contenders, we take a look at the top schools on Wilson’s list and determine which program has the best shot at landing him even though that could be debated over the coming months.

1. GEORGIA

There is a feeling that Georgia leads, and that Wilson has leaned that way for some time. On Instagram, the four-star safety had at least two messages that hinted Georgia was the frontrunner including one where ‘UGA Committee’ was written in his profile. There are just too many whispers about Georgia being very high on his list to ignore and while things could change, it would be a surprise if he doesn’t end up with the Bulldogs.

*****

2. LSU

Arguably no team on Wilson’s final list has a better reputation for developing defensive backs than LSU and that could be a major consideration as the four-star gets closer to a decision. The IMG standout also told Julie Boudwin from TigerDetails.com that he grew up watching and admiring Tyrann Mathieu so that could be something to watch. Will it be enough to get him to Baton Rouge? That might be a stretch but LSU has a new defensive coordinator in Daronte Jones, who came from the NFL and that will help as well.

*****

3. TEXAS A&M

This is where it gets very interesting. Nearly everyone seems to accept that Georgia is in the lead right now but Wilson is taking an official visit to Texas A&M in late June and the Aggies getting him on campus is a big deal. Jimbo Fisher and defensive coordinator Mike Elko can be convincing, Wilson’s style fits many of the hard-hitting, playmaking defensive backs and A&M could be headed toward the College Football Playoff soon. Getting to College Station is going to be really important.

*****

4. FLORIDA

Florida has been hot and cold with Wilson over the last many months, showing a lot of love and attention and then focusing on other prospects. But now the Gators seem all-in on the four-star safety and with new coaches in place that could be of help. With secondary coach Wesley McGriff on staff along with cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar, there could be some new intrigue there. If Florida can maintain that interest and get him on campus, a bigger pitch could happen.

*****

5. MIAMI

There was a feeling that Miami was one of the top programs on Wilson’s list but that idea has faded a little bit recently for numerous reasons. The Hurricanes don’t necessarily need to load up at safety in the 2022 class after Miami landed five-star James Williams last recruiting cycle but Miami certainly wouldn’t turn away a player of Wilson’s caliber. Having Ed Reed on staff could be a major draw for the four-star safety but it feels like Miami has some hurdles ahead of it to land the IMG standout.

*****

6. FLORIDA STATE