 CaneSport - Ranking the Contenders: Kamari Wilson
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 07:24:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Ranking the Contenders: Kamari Wilson

Kamari Wilson
Kamari Wilson (Rivals.com)
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
@adamgorney

What makes predicting Kamari Wilson’s destination difficult is the four-star safety keeps his recruitment pretty close to the vest.

The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout has narrowed his choices to LSU, Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M, Florida and Florida State and a decision is expected later this year after Wilson postponed an early April decision.

Official visits are expected to happen but there could be one SEC program that has a massive edge in Wilson’s recruitment at this point.

In today’s Ranking The Contenders, we take a look at the top schools on Wilson’s list and determine which program has the best shot at landing him even though that could be debated over the coming months.

*****

FACT OR FICTION: Clemson will be tough to beat for Daylen Everette

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

1. GEORGIA

There is a feeling that Georgia leads, and that Wilson has leaned that way for some time. On Instagram, the four-star safety had at least two messages that hinted Georgia was the frontrunner including one where ‘UGA Committee’ was written in his profile.

There are just too many whispers about Georgia being very high on his list to ignore and while things could change, it would be a surprise if he doesn’t end up with the Bulldogs.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

*****

2. LSU

Arguably no team on Wilson’s final list has a better reputation for developing defensive backs than LSU and that could be a major consideration as the four-star gets closer to a decision. The IMG standout also told Julie Boudwin from TigerDetails.com that he grew up watching and admiring Tyrann Mathieu so that could be something to watch.

Will it be enough to get him to Baton Rouge? That might be a stretch but LSU has a new defensive coordinator in Daronte Jones, who came from the NFL and that will help as well.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM

*****

3. TEXAS A&M

This is where it gets very interesting. Nearly everyone seems to accept that Georgia is in the lead right now but Wilson is taking an official visit to Texas A&M in late June and the Aggies getting him on campus is a big deal.

Jimbo Fisher and defensive coordinator Mike Elko can be convincing, Wilson’s style fits many of the hard-hitting, playmaking defensive backs and A&M could be headed toward the College Football Playoff soon.

Getting to College Station is going to be really important.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM

*****

4. FLORIDA

Florida has been hot and cold with Wilson over the last many months, showing a lot of love and attention and then focusing on other prospects. But now the Gators seem all-in on the four-star safety and with new coaches in place that could be of help.

With secondary coach Wesley McGriff on staff along with cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar, there could be some new intrigue there. If Florida can maintain that interest and get him on campus, a bigger pitch could happen.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT GATORSTERRITORY.COM

*****

5. MIAMI

There was a feeling that Miami was one of the top programs on Wilson’s list but that idea has faded a little bit recently for numerous reasons. The Hurricanes don’t necessarily need to load up at safety in the 2022 class after Miami landed five-star James Williams last recruiting cycle but Miami certainly wouldn’t turn away a player of Wilson’s caliber.

Having Ed Reed on staff could be a major draw for the four-star safety but it feels like Miami has some hurdles ahead of it to land the IMG standout.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESPORT.COM

*****

6. FLORIDA STATE

The Seminoles feel like an outsider but there are some things that could be trending in their direction. Florida State has now landed commitments from two IMG teammates in QB A.J. Duffy and OL Aliou Bah so following them to Tallahassee might not be out of the question.

Plus, Florida State is putting together an impressive defensive back haul led by five-star Travis Hunter and four-star Sam McCall. Others are ahead but the longer this goes, FSU could stay in the game.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA STATE FANS AT WARCHANT.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pYW1pLnJpdmFscy5jb20v bmV3cy9yYW5raW5nLXRoZS1jb250ZW5kZXJzLWthbWFyaS13aWxzb24iCiAg fSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVh dGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50 c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAg Ly8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28g d2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAi aHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJl bnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJk cmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJG JTJGbWlhbWkucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZyYW5raW5nLXRoZS1jb250 ZW5kZXJzLWthbWFyaS13aWxzb24mYzU9MjAyMjczMzExMyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9 MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3Jl IFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=