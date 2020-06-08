*****

1. MIAMI

A few months back, placing Miami in the top spot would have seemed insane. All it took was the first global pandemic in 100 years and LSU’s class filling up to change that. Staying close to home is appealing these days, and Kinchens recently said that he has spent the last month “falling in love with Miami all over again.” He’s familiar with the coaches and the campus, so the idea of Kinchens ultimately landing at the U seems plausible. The Hurricanes don’t have much of an edge on Auburn, however.

2. AUBURN

Kinchens’ pre-COVID19 crisis visit to Auburn certainly wowed him. In fact, it catapulted the Tigers into the thick of his recruitment. His relationship with Gus Malzahn’s staff has developed over time. When the four-star safety talks about Auburn, he goes straight to the environment on campus, which he says “fits him best.” The Tigers have a real chance here, but unseating the hometown school will require a late push.

3. TEXAS A&M