Ranking the Contenders: Kamren Kinchens
Officially, Kamren Kinchens has a top five. Unofficially, only three of those schools have any chance of landing the four-star safety’s commitment when he makes his announcement on July 11. With longtime favorite LSU full at his position and out of the running, the door has been opened to a trio of programs, including the hometown institution: Miami.
1. MIAMI
A few months back, placing Miami in the top spot would have seemed insane. All it took was the first global pandemic in 100 years and LSU’s class filling up to change that. Staying close to home is appealing these days, and Kinchens recently said that he has spent the last month “falling in love with Miami all over again.” He’s familiar with the coaches and the campus, so the idea of Kinchens ultimately landing at the U seems plausible. The Hurricanes don’t have much of an edge on Auburn, however.
2. AUBURN
Kinchens’ pre-COVID19 crisis visit to Auburn certainly wowed him. In fact, it catapulted the Tigers into the thick of his recruitment. His relationship with Gus Malzahn’s staff has developed over time. When the four-star safety talks about Auburn, he goes straight to the environment on campus, which he says “fits him best.” The Tigers have a real chance here, but unseating the hometown school will require a late push.
3. TEXAS A&M
The way Kinchens talks about Texas A&M could convince anyone that the Aggies are the favorite to land him in July. He’s excited about the campus and feels close with multiple members of the staff. If all things were equal, A&M would seem like the front-runner. The issue is that all things are not equal, as the Miami-based safety has yet to visit College Station. In order for the Aggies to be the pick, the virtual visit Kinchens recently took will have to be enough to push them over the top. That seems unlikely, sure, but it’s certainly possible. Don’t be too stunned if Jimbo Fisher pulls a shocker.