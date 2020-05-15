Ranking the Contenders: Naquan Brown
Four-star outside linebacker Naquan Brown was hoping to have a busy spring full of visits to college campuses around the country, but the pandemic forced the Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes star to put everything on hold. That means his previously planned official visit to LSU and unofficial visits to Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio State and Texas A&M have to wait.
Brown would have liked to commit this spring or early in the summer after he had taken his visits, but the information he would have learned on those visits would have played a big role in his decision. A short list may be coming in a month or so, but he’s going to wait to commit until after he can take some additional visits. In the meantime, these are the schools in the best position to land his commitment.
1. VIRGINIA TECH
The Hokies have been trying to gain some much needed momentum in the Virginia Beach area and Brown might be their best chance in this recruiting class. Virginia Tech could use a disruptive edge prospect like Brown on defense and it has laid the groundwork to be a long-term contender for his commitment. Virginia Tech is also one of the only schools that was able to host Brown this year prior to the recruiting dead period.
2. LSU
Brown was really excited about visiting LSU this spring, and he’s stayed in contact with the coaching staff on a consistent basis. He’s a big fan of how the Tigers have developed players like him and he sees how successful he could be in Baton Rouge. Expect Brown to work on scheduling a visit to LSU as soon as the dead period is over.
3. MIAMI
The Hurricanes have stayed in the race for Brown’s commitment by continuously staying in touch with him and building a solid relationship. Brown likes how he would fit in their scheme and sees a path to early playing time if he were to commit to Miami. He’s never visited Miami before, so look for him to set up a visit to the Coral Gables campus right after the recruiting dead period ends.
4. TENNESSEE
Everybody sees the momentum Tennessee has on the recruiting trail, including Brown. The possibility of playing for this coaching staff is very intriguing for Brown because he really likes their scheme and he trusts them to put him in the best position possible. The last time Brown visited Knoxville was last season, so expect him to try to get back there for a visit this fall.
5. PENN STATE
Brown has been on Penn State’s radar for a long time and he was able to visit in December. The Nittany Lions have been trying to load up on defense, and Brown is certainly on their wish list. Expect Penn State to try to push for Brown once he’s able to make his way back to campus after the dead period.