Less than a week before Romello Brinson will announce his choice of college, things remain a bit murky. Usually by this stage, most have a good handle on where any high-profile prospect may land. The only thing clear as it relates to Brinson, however, is that just three schools in his official top five have any real chance of hearing their name when the Miami Northwestern receiver announces his commitment on June 13.

1. MIAMI

Miami feels good about where it stands with Brinson headed into his announcement. The in-demand wideout has already been committed to the Hurricanes once but backed off that pledge in November of last year. So while there’s little to separate Miami and Georgia at the moment, we’ll give Miami the edge on the basis of familiarity and proximity to home. UM has always been in the picture, sure, but it seems Manny Diaz and company made up a ton of ground during the pandemic. The smart money is on the Hurricanes.

2. GEORGIA

Like Miami, Kirby Smart’s staff feels relatively ok about where they stand. That’s been the case for weeks, but that confidence seems to have faded slightly in recent days. Brinson visited UGA on March 1, and Smart hopes that visit might be what makes the difference. The Bulldogs looked like an afterthought in the race to land the Rivals250 prospect until Brinson hit campus and left with a new appreciation for the program. UGA may miss out here, but it won’t be by much.

3. TEXAS A&M