Ranking the five best players available in the transfer portal

The spring transfer window closed on Friday but there are still plenty of talented players trying to sift through their many options. Take a look at the five best available transfer prospects and which teams they’re considering.

1. DB A.J. HAULCY

The All-Big 12 safety from a season ago is on commitment watch. Haulcy has commanded a strong market since entering the portal last week. His main contenders through the transfer process have been Miami, Ole Miss and LSU but the Hurricanes and Rebels seem to have separated themselves in the last few days.

2. DB ZAQUAN PATTERSON

A former top-40 prospect in the 2024 Rivals250, Patterson was expected to be an immediate impact player when the in-state recruit arrived in Coral Gables. He played in 12 games this past season but is on the move and seeking a new team for next season. Ole Miss and Florida are the teams to watch in his recruitment but Oklahoma State is lurking.

3. LB AMARE CAMPBELL

Campbell has, as expected, proven to be an attractive transfer prospect for multiple teams around the country. The former North Carolina standout linebacker visited SMU over the weekend and is set to visit its 2024 College Football Playoff opponent, Penn State, this coming weekend.

4. LB MOHAMED TOURE

Toure was expected to come off a medical redshirt next season and be a leader for the Rutgers defense but instead he’s in the transfer portal looking for a new team next season. Miami has emerged as a major contender to land his commitment but Penn State has some strong connections to Toure. Florida State and Syracuse are also programs to keep an eye on in his transfer process.

5. RB BRANSON ROBINSON