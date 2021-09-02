Ranking the States: No. 2 Florida

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is ranking the 10 best states when it comes to star power in the 2022 and 2023 classes. Coming in at No. 2 is Florida.

In many ways, Florida is ground zero for college football recruiting. Every national powerhouse - and those schools that aren’t - raid the state. That is no different in the 2022 and 2023 classes, even though neither class is loaded with five-star prospects yet. What’s also unique about Florida is that the top five prospects in the 2022 class remain uncommitted and the only five-star in 2023, WR Brandon Inniss, has already pledged to Oklahoma. STATE OF FLORIDA RANKINGS: 2022 | 2023

Five-star offensive tackle Julian Armella from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas is the No. 1 prospect in the state and his recruitment still has some interesting twists and turns. LSU and Florida State seem to have the biggest edge right now with Alabama and Miami also involved. His father, Enzo, played for the Seminoles and Armella visited there this summer. But he’s had his eye on playing in the SEC and loves the staff in Baton Rouge as well. The other five-star in the 2022 class is Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside’s Jaheim Singletary, who did not transfer schools but there was a name change to his high school. The former Ohio State commit visits Florida this weekend for the season opener and then Georgia and Miami are definitely high on the list as well. Lots of visits could happen before a decision. There are also elite four-stars in the state led by Bradenton IMG Academy’s Kamari Wilson, who has Georgia high on his list but Florida, Florida State, LSU and others are involved. Four-star defensive end Shemar Stewart recently narrowed his choices to Clemson, Texas A&M, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State. Four-star DT Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy has Oklahoma and Texas A&M as his two frontrunners.

