CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

NO. 1 COMMITS: Clemson lands five-star D.J. Uiagalelei | Domino effects | Analysis Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. The NFL Draft has ended, so it’s time to take a look at some of the top picks and where they ranked in high school. Let’s take a look at No. 10 overall Devin Bush, a linebacker who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are the guys ranked ahead of him at his position out of high school.

1. BEN DAVIS

Ben Davis (AP Images)

The skinny: With his father having played for Alabama, and growing up minutes from campus, the Tide were the heavy favorite. Auburn, LSU, Georgia and Notre Dame all became major threats, but at the end Davis did end up signing with the Tide. Surprisingly, Davis has yet to distinguish himself in Tuscaloosa. He has struggled to earn playing time and has been passed over by several younger players in the last year. There are now many doubters around the program regarding his potential with the program. Farrell’s take: This is confusing because Davis had all the talent in the world – size, speed and instincts – to be a star. I can’t figure out how he hasn’t broken through and become a star at Alabama, it makes no sense. He still has time but it looks like we picked the wrong guy as our top inside linebacker in his class.

2. MIQUE JUAREZ

The skinny: Juarez initially committed to USC, but eventually re-opened his recruitment and ended up committing to UCLA over Ole Miss, Alabama and BYU. His time with the Bruins has been a roller coaster ride. Juarez stepped away from the program for several months, but seemed ready for a big 2018 until a concussion in the season-opener derailed those plans. In early March it was announced by Chip Kelly that the former five-star left the program for medical reasons; however Juarez has hinted that he would like to continue to play. He currently does not seem to be connected with a new program. Farrell’s take: Juarez was a guy I didn’t believe in as a sure fire five-star but he was voted as the guy by most everyone else. He had great film and his in person evaluations went well but I saw him as a bit lower body heavy and not as sudden as I wanted him to be. But the bottom line is that off-field issues kept him from being a great player and reaching his potential and that won’t change anytime soon.

3. TRE LAMAR

Tre Lamar (AP Images)

The skinny: Lamar committed to Clemson at its annual summer picnic leading up to his senior season. Auburn proved to be Clemson’s main competition when Lamar decided to make his decision. While he was overshadowed by the Tigers’ dominant defensive line, he finished second on the team with 85 tackles in 2018. In early January he declared for the NFL Draft, where he was projected as a mid-round selection but he fell through the entire draft. Farrell’s take: I can’t figure out this one at all as there is no way Lamar should have fallen through the draft. It shows the NFL wants quicker and more sudden linebackers and size isn’t as much of an issue, but this guy had size and was quick to the football. He was a no-brainer as a five-star for us and I stand by that, but clearly the NFL doesn't agree.

4. SHAQUILLE QUARTERMAN

Shaquille Quarterman (AP Images)

The skinny: Quarterman already had upwards of 20 offers during the summer after his sophomore season, but when Miami offered after his performance at a Canes’ camp it only took him a few days to commit. A coaching change in Coral Gables led Quarterman to take a look at a few other programs, but at the end he stuck with Miami. During his three years with the Canes, Quarterman has established himself as one of the leaders on the defensive unit. After surprising some by announcing that he will return for his senior season, a great deal will be expected from the veteran this fall. Farrell’s take: Quarterman is smart because he came back and now has a chance to be quicker and more sudden. He could have fallen through the draft this year and that would have been a shame. He’s a leader and always has been and he showed off his instincts early in his career. He’ll be one of the better linebackers in the country this season.

5. DONTAVIOUS JACKSON

Dontavious Jackson (AP Images)

The skinny: Jackson took official visits to Florida State, UCLA, Florida, Michigan and Alabama before committing to the Seminoles on National Signing Day. Texas was also a finalist for Jackson, but the Noles were able to pull him out of the Lone Star State. Jackson enjoyed his best collegiate season to date in 2018 with 74 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and one interception. He decided to return for his senior season and will be expected to be one of the leaders of the defense this fall. Farrell’s take: Jackson is another who was smart to come back this season and I think he has a big year. He had good size as a linebacker out of high school and he will become more sudden this season. He was a huge get for Florida State out of Texas when its recruiting was elite and he’ll be a big part of the team this fall.

6. JEFFREY MCCULLOCH

Jeffrey McCulloch (AP Images)

The skinny: McCulloch took official visits to Texas, Texas A&M, Stanford, Notre Dame and Michigan before committing to the Longhorns on National Signing Day. Alabama was also considered a major player for McCulloch until the final day. While he had his most productive collegiate season to-date in 2018, with 33 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and one interception, McCulloch has yet to put all the pieces together in Austin. This fall he looks set to play the rover position, where the Texas coaching staff is optimistic that he will produce at a higher level. Farrell’s take: McCulloch is a really talented player who will increase his stock this season at Texas and will only get better. The Texas defense will be better this year and McCulloch will be a big reason why.

7. DEVIN BUSH

Devin Bush (AP Images)