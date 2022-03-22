RB coach Kevin Smith sees potential in his backs, wants consistency

It’s a good problem to have.

New running backs coach Kevin Smith has a returning starter, a talented transfer, a back who was injured last year but was neck-and-neck with the returning starter prior to that, and a couple of guys who were freshmen last year that are looking to emerge. And there’s also a highly touted incoming freshman who some think could be in line for a huge first season.

There’s an abundant level of talent.

Now the question is how it will be used.

Will Jaylan Knighton (561 rush yards, 280 receiving yards, 11 total TDs) again start? Will Henry Parrish (56 carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns), who followed Smith to Miami from Ole Miss, take over? Or can a more physical back like Don Chaney (322 rush yards two years ago) win out for the most reps, or perhaps second-year backs Thaddius Franklin (172 yards) and Cody Brown (139 yards)? And then there’s four-star signee TreVonte’ Citizen, who has a great combination of size, strength and speed.

Knighton is banged up this spring, and Chaney also was limited in a red jersey today.

So what does Smith want from his running backs room?

“For now we’re focused on consistency,” Smith said. “This is new for all of us. We’re trying to become consistent and understand the system that’s being put in.

“The biggest thing for all of us is understanding the culture.”

After today’s practice, Smith spoke about a couple of his players:

* Smith said Knighton “Is learning, is in his playbook. He’s a part of what we’re trying to do culture-wise and is quietly growing into a leader by the things he’s doing on and off the field.”

* Of Parrish, he said, “He’s a really talented player. He can play in or out of the box, he’s very diverse, can run routes like a receiver. He has elite feet and elite eyes. He’s a big addition to this program and the running backs room.”

* Asked about Franklin, Smith said, “Thad is really good. He has a natural great feel for the inside and outside lane that we’ve installed so far. He’s a bigger guy - right now he’s been right on pace where we’re asking him to be. Thad loves football, has a great personality. He has a good skillset.”

* Of Citizen, Smith said, “He has talent when you watch his tape. He’s a big kid who can run, understands the game. But it’s difficult to come in as a freshman, makes it more difficult when you come in the summer. His mental makeup, he’ll come in and put his best foot forward.”

With UM averaging only 3.7 yards per carry last season, this is an area that will get a lot of scrutiny from coaches as spring ball continues.

The production here can go off the charts if things fall into place.

“Coach (Josh) Gattis has a lot of experience calling plays - he has a system, but he’ll fit it to the players, Smith said. “Players make plays work.”

Smith also spoke today about his homecoming to UM. He starred at Miami Southridge before going on to play for UCF and then the Detroit Lions.

“I’m appreciative of being here,” Smith said. “I love coming to work every day with my colleagues.”