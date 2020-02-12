News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-12 01:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

RB has UM in top 5: "Things are looking up for the Hurricanes"

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Gulliver High School Class of 2023 RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. has Miami among 10 early scholarship offers.Others on the list: Nebraska, Penn State and Mississippi.So where does UM fit in as of now?“Top f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}