RB has UM in top 5: "Things are looking up for the Hurricanes"
Gulliver High School Class of 2023 RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. has Miami among 10 early scholarship offers.Others on the list: Nebraska, Penn State and Mississippi.So where does UM fit in as of now?“Top f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news