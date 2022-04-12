RB Henry Parrish on Tues.: I want to be explosive in run game and pass game

RB Henry Parrish followed running backs coach Kevin Smith from Ole Miss to Miami, and last year Parrish had 105 carries for 553 yards and three TDs (fourth most rush yards on the team) while also showing he can be an impact in the passing game with 21 catches for 173 yards.

When he chose UM in the transfer portal and enrolled in classes in January, many thought he would be in a similar vein to Jaylan Knighton, who ran for 561 yards with 280 receiving yards and 11 total TDs last season.

But when you size both backs up this spring, they have different elements to their game. While neither is a big back, Parrish has more power to his game while Knighton is shiftier in the open field.

It’s expected both will have big roles, but that’s not to say either will be the featured back. Trevonte’ Citizen will get a long look as an ultra-talented freshman this summer, and Don Chaney (322 rush yards two years ago) will also return off injury this summer and has the kind of power running UM might want.

So a lot remains to be determined.

As for Parrish?

Well after Tuesday’s 13th spring practice, he’s happy with his progress thus far. He is one of only three backs that have been healthy most of this spring, joining Franklin and Cody Brown.

“Good coaches, good culture - I’m just excited to work,” Parrish said. “I see this as a big opportunity - put my head down and work every day.”

Earlier this spring, Smith said that Parrish is “a really talented player. He can play in or out of the box, he’s very diverse, can run routes like a receiver. He has elite feet and elite eyes. He’s a big addition to this program and the running backs room.”

Parrish hasn’t really turned in any eye-turning plays in scrimmages, but he’s done enough to flash his potential. He and the rest of these backs will look to help UM average more than the 3.7 yards per carry last season … when the team also struggled in short yardage situations.

“We go by details, execution and performance - (Smith) coaches me hard,” Parrish said.

Overall? Parrish says he’s excited for what this Cane offense can accomplish.

And what he can contribute.

“I see playing in the SEC, big and fast guys - I feel like coming to the University of Miami it’s not harder but it’s more I can move around more and be more explosive in the run game, pass game,” Parrish said.

Parrish sees a bright future at UM under coach Mario Cristobal.

“The way he runs the program, the way the guys work, the way guys coach our guys up - I feel this program will be 10 times better,” Parrish said. “I look forward to playing for a national championship.”

* Parrish said he wanted to transfer to Miami “just to be back with my family. At Ole Miss it was pretty rough (being far from home). Just being back home, being down the street, a better opportunity for me and my family.”

* Parrish got a late offer from UM his senior year of high school and decided to go to Mississippi.

“Not getting an offer till I was a senior, it was a bit strange for me,” Parrish said. “I had to go with my mind.”