RB: It was one of my dreams to have a Miami offer
College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy Class of 2022 RB Damari Alston visited Miami back in early March with his 7 on 7 team.He didn’t have a Miami offer back then.Now he does.Alston picked up the off...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news