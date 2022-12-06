Less than 24 hours after defensive tackle Darrell Jackson entered the Transfer Portal, running back Jaylan Knighton joined him. Knighton announced his decision on Twitter early Tuesday:

Knighton came to Miami as a four-star prospect and top 10 running back out of local power Deerfield Beach, where he rushed for over 5000 yards in his high school career. He had some flashes throughout his career and was a standout in 2021, totaling 841 total yards and 11 touchdowns.

This season was up-and-down for Knighton, as he battled injuries and fumbling issues, even falling out of the rotation at mid-season. He fought his way back and rushed for 60 or more yards in three of the last four games.

Miami will now have just three scholarship running backs returning in 2023 and are still waiting on four-star Mark Fletcher and three-star Christopher Johnson Jr. to make their college decision in the 2023 class.

There have now been 12 Hurricanes announce their intentions to enter the Transfer Portal and more expected on the way.