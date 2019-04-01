RB Parrish honing in on final decision, updates where UM fits in
It was on March 27 that Miami (Fla.) Columbus High School RB Henry Parrish sent out a social media message that simply read “committing real soon.”His definition of “real soon”?“I’d say in about a ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news