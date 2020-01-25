RB picks up Miami Hurricanes offer: "I always liked Miami"
Atlanta (Ga.) Douglas High School Class of 2022 RB Quintavious Lockett picked up a Miami scholarship offer Jan. 22.He now has nine offers - his list includes the likes of Georgia, Florida State, Vi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news