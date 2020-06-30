 CaneSport - RB puts Canes in his top 5: "Miami's always had a tradition of winning"
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-30 02:33:00 -0500') }} football Edit

RB puts Canes in his top 5: "Miami's always had a tradition of winning"

Gary Ferman • CaneSport
Publisher
@canesport
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson High School Class of 2022 RB Jaylon Glover picked up a Cane offer in May.And now UM is in his official top five along with Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Utah and UCF.Why did M...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}