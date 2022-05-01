RB reoffered by UM: "Miami always going to have special place in my heart"
Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Benjamin School Class of 2024 RB Chauncey Bowens was on hand for Miami’s spring game the middle of April, and he was re-offered by the Canes two days later.“I was in schoo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news