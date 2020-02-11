HIALEAH, Fla. - Arguably the deepest group of receivers in RCS Miami history took on a typical group of south Florida defensive backs - equally fast and talented. Here are the best clips!

Prospects featured (but not limited to) :

WR:

Bralon Brown

Romello Brinson

Brandon Inniss

Zaylan Reese

Jalen Brown

Troy Stellato

Jaden Alexis

Yulkeith Brown



DB:

Corey Collier Jr.

Kamren Kitchens

Trevell Mullen



Ricardo Hallman

Phillip O'Brien

Derrick Edwards III

Tyler Gaskin

Bobby Salla

