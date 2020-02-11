{{ timeAgo('2020-02-11 17:57:29 -0600') }}
football
Edit
RCS Miami: WR vs. DB 1on1s
Greg Ladky and David Berry
Rivals Video
HIALEAH, Fla. - Arguably the deepest group of receivers in RCS Miami history took on a typical group of south Florida defensive backs - equally fast and talented. Here are the best clips!
Prospects featured (but not limited to) :
WR:
Bralon Brown
Romello Brinson
Brandon Inniss
Zaylan Reese
Jalen Brown
Troy Stellato
Jaden Alexis
Yulkeith Brown
DB:
Corey Collier Jr.
Kamren Kitchens
Trevell Mullen
Ricardo Hallman
Phillip O'Brien
Derrick Edwards III
Tyler Gaskin
Bobby Salla