Recap of some Miami's commits and targets from round one of the playoffs
Last week kicked off the playoffs for most spots around the country and multiple Miami commits and targets had huge performances for their teams as they make the state push.
Commits
Miami commit wide receiver Robby Washington played just a half against West Broward, as his team was up 30-0 at the break, but still put up a huge stat line of 120 total yards, and three touchdowns. The Washington twins (Bobby Washington) and Miami Palmetto will play bitter rivals Columbus this week for the fifth time in the last two seasons.
Surprisingly, Miami cornerback commit Antione Jackson made his impact on the offensive side of the ball for Dillard as they won 45-20 against Fort Lauderdale, their second win against them this season.
Despite not playing at wide receiver at all this season, he had three receptions for 110 yards and two scores - and highlight-worthy ones at that. Dillard will play rival Ely for the second time this season, which ended in a 9-7 no contest in the last game of the regular season.
Eau Gallie was unable to grab a victory to continue their season but Robert Stafford was still able to make his impact felt, scoring an 89-yard touchdown as a receiver while also contributing in lock down fashion at cornerback.
Targets & Other Notable Performances
The American Heritage Plantation duo of running back Mark Fletcher and Brandon Inniss were on the field for just 25 offensive plays against Inlet Grove, a game that ended with time still left on the clock and a 43-7 final.
Fletcher could not be stopped, picking up 121 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries. Inniss had 134 total yards and a touchdown of his own. The Patriots should breeze through their second-round matchup with Boynton Beach and see Cardinal Gibbons in the third round.
Miami Central was up 43-0 in the first quarter and forced four minute quarters and a running clock for the remainder of the game but that did not stop elite pass rusher Rueben Bain from getting his.
Bain did not see the second half, but still had three sacks and four tackles for loss, putting him at 22 for the season and 70 for his high school career. The rival games continue in the second round as the Rockets play Miami Northwestern for the fourth time in two years.
One of Miami's top wide receiver targets in 2024 had another solid performance despite limited targets once again. Chance Robinson took two of his three receptions for touchdowns and finished with 77 yards in a 59-14 win against a tough Coconut Creek team. Robinson and St. Thomas Aquinas should make easy work of Atlantic on their way to their fourth straight state title.
Miami legacy prospect Willis McGahee IV arguably had the best defensive performance of the weekend in South Florida. The junior defensive end had five sacks, three forced fumbles, six tackles for loss, and a safety on his stat line despite exiting early in Palmetto's blowout win over West Broward.
McGahee had the MVP defensive performance of the first round but Miami Booker T. Washington 2024 running back Antwan Smith made the most noise on offense. Smith took over after his quarterback went down early in the game and led his team to a double-digit win against Carol City, 27-13.
He had a ridiculous stat line of 378 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 20 carries. Norland is the next challenge for the Tornadoes, a team they beat 41-23 earlier in the year.
One of the more dark horse prospects to end up in Miami's 2023 class is St. Thomas Aquinas safety and Penn State commit Conrad Hussey. In STA's blowout of Coconut Creek, Hussey had an interception and a 95-yard kick return for six.
Monarch has one of the more prolific passing games in the state of Florida and it's led by 2024 quarterback AJ Hairston.
For the fifth time this season, he passed for 300 or more yards and four or more touchdowns. He finished 19 of 24 with 375 total yards and five touchdowns in Monarch's 56-21 win over Boca Raton.
Miami Norland sophomore quarterback Ennio Yapoor showed that he is ready for the Booker T. Washington rematch with a signature performance of his own. Yapoor rushed for over 100 yards and totaled 339 with three touchdowns in a beat down of Miami Jackson, 37-6.
Robinson and Hussey did not do it on their own against Coconut Creek. 2023 quarterback Hezekiah Harris had maybe his best game of the year, completing 13 of 18 passes for 216 yards and five touchdowns. It could be a big playoff season for the senior as he pushes for his first state title as a starter.
